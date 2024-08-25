Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

