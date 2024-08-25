Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,714,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $223.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

