Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -158.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

