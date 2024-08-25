Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ST opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

