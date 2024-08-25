Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Tronox Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.