Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

