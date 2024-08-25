Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $27.59 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

