Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 225 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

