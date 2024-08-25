Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Up 0.8 %

BRKR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

