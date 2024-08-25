Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

