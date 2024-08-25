Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,284 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,754.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 408,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

