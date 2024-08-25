Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,123 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

