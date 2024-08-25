Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

