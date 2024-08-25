Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $192.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

