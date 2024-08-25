Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 21.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 102.0% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.34.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

