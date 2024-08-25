Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $146.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

