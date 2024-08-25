Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $22,395,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $151.45 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

