Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,956 shares of company stock worth $4,544,920 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

