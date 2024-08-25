Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.