Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,994 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 949,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,376. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

