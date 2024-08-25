Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 161 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $182.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.33.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

