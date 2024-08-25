Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

