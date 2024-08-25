Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 197 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $3,214,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $2,731,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $97.28 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

