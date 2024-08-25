Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after purchasing an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.