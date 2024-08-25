Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $193.01 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $193.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.