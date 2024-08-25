Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 384 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 970,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 739,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

