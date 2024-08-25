Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 702 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $75,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,309.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after acquiring an additional 472,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $165.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $6,931,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.