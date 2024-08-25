Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 981 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in ExlService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ExlService by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,401. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.