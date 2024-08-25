Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $383,000 Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $53.20 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

