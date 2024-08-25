Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $428,000 Position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Separately, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 492,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TDVI opened at $24.27 on Friday. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

