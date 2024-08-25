Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.7 %

NJUN opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79.

