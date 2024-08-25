Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Webster Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

