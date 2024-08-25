Webus International Ltd. (WETO) to Raise $17 Million in IPO

Webus International Ltd. (WETO) is planning to raise $17 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of September 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,800,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Webus International Ltd. generated $11.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.6 million. Webus International Ltd. has a market cap of $174 million.

Network 1 Financial Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Webus International Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: The ordinary shares in this IPO are issued by the holding company and not by the underlying business in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are anÂ emerging leader in Chinaâ€™s Collective Mobility Service (â€śCMSâ€ť) market that provides hassle-free and cost-effective mobility solutions with real-time AI-augmented online support and 24-7 itinerary management support through the VIE and its subsidiary and Wetour. The CMS utilizes privately operated vans and buses to offer customers an alternative way to public transportation when traveling in large groups. Customers come to our platform for any type of CMS, from day-to-day commute, inter-city trips, business visits and cross-province travel to guided tours and tailored vacation packages. Our diverse products and service portfolio covers budget, high-end and customized offerings that appeal to both our individual and corporate customers. Established in 2019, we experienced rapid growth and ranked as the second-largest online CMS provider in terms of revenue generated in the first half of 2022 by Frost & Sullivan. Webus expanded its operations to United States in MarchÂ 2022 through Wetour Travel Tech LLC, a limited liability company formed in United States. Our websites are:Â https://www.wetourvip.com/ https://www.wetourvip.cn/ https://www.webus.vip/ https://weixiaoba.vip/ https://www.ubus.vip **Note: The website information is NOT part of this prospectus. *Note: Net loss and revenue figures for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023 – inÂ U.S. dollars converted from China’s Renminbi: Net loss of $2.64 million on revenue of $11.88 million *Note: Net loss and revenue figures for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023 – in U.S. dollars converted from China’s Renminbi: Net loss of $2.48 million on revenue of $21.72 million.Â **Note: In comparison, net loss and revenue figures for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2022: Net loss of US$0.93 million (net loss of US$930,000 on revenue of $25.98 million. The company’s FY2022 ended June 30, 2022. *Figures are in U.S. dollars converted from China’s Renminbi. (Note: Webus International Ltd. cut its IPO’s size to 3.75 million shares – down from 4.0 million shares – and cut the high end of the price range to $5.00 – so the new price range is $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $16.88 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated June 27, 2024.)Â (Note: Webus International Ltd. filed an F-1/A on March 17, 2023, disclosing terms for its IPO: 4.0 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $20.0 million. Webus International Ltd. filed its F-1 on Feb. 10, 2023, without disclosing terms, for an IPO with estimated proceeds of $20 million. Webus submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Sept. 23, 2022.) “.

Webus International Ltd. was founded in 2019 and has 32 employees. The company is located at 25/F, UK Center, EFC, Yuhang District Hangzhou, China 311121 and can be reached via phone at + 86(571) 58000026.

