WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.85.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

