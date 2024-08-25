Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $40.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of URBN opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

