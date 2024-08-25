WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG) Director Sells C$15,750.00 in Stock

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) Director Peter John Laipnieks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

Peter John Laipnieks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Peter John Laipnieks sold 10,000 shares of WestKam Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$1,300.00.

WestKam Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CVE:WKG opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.57. WestKam Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

