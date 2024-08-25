Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $151.09 on Thursday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

