Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $130.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 311,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 42,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.40. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

