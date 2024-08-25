WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CFO Sells $14,800.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. George sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at $471,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WidePoint Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.69. WidePoint Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that WidePoint Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 170.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on WidePoint

About WidePoint

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.