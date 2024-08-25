William Bradley Southern Sells 32,600 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

