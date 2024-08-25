William Kurtz Sells 8,547 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,216 shares in the company, valued at $142,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, William Kurtz sold 453 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $1,426.95.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

