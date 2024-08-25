Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.