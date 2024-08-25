Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $143.85

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.85, but opened at $132.49. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 680,432 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

