Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $281.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $201.03 and a twelve month high of $286.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.91 and a 200 day moving average of $266.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

