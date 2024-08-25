Wilson S. Neely Buys 11,952 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GTES opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,741 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,080 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

