Wilson S. Neely Buys 11,952 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gates Industrial Price Performance
NYSE:GTES opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.07.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
