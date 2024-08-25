Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.13. Wipro shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 36,122 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Wipro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wipro

Wipro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.