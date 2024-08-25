WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.77

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 2542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.