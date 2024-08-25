Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

