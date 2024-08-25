Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $14.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

NYSE WOLF opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

