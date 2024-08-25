Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 4.3%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.38. 621,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,687,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

